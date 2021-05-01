Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik tests positive for COVID-19, says will donate plasma after recovery

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 winner and TV actress Rubina Dilaik took to Instagram on Saturday (May 1) to announce that she has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress began her statement with a positive note and said that she will be eligible to donate plasma after a month with a smiling emoji.

She also informed fans that since she tested positive, she will be under home quarantine for 17 days and requested those who had come in contact with her to get tested.

She wrote, "I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested Positive! Home quarantined for 17days! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, plz get yourself tested!"

Have a look at her statement:

After she posted her statement, her Bigg Boss 14 housemates Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, and Jasmin Bhasin took to the comments to wish her a speedy recovery.

While Aly Goni wrote, "Ya Allah reham please Take care rubi, his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin commented, "Have a speedy recovery. Please take care". Nikki Tamboli also left a comment saying, "Omg babbyyyyy takecareeee".

The second wave of Coronavirus has affected a large part of the entertainment industry as numerous Bollywood and television actors tested positive for COVID-19 in 2021.

After winning Bigg Boss 14, Rubina has been basking in the success and is getting new projects. Recently, she was seen with her husband and TV actor Abhinav Shukla in a music video 'Marjaneya', which was sung by Neha Kakkar. The video received rave reviews from the fans and critics. Abhinav was also a contestant in BB 14 along with his wife but he couldn't make it up to the finale.

On the work front, Rubina is back on her hit television show 'Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'. Lately, the actor has been sharing a lot of photos and videos from the sets of the show.