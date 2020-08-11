हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan thanks fans for their wishes during his coronavirus battle

Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11 and had been admitted to hospital. While Big B was released on August 2, Abhishek underwent treatment for another week till he tested negative

Abhishek Bachchan thanks fans for their wishes during his coronavirus battle

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who recently returned home after seeking Covid-19 treatment, has thanked his well-wishers via a special video.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek uploaded the video comprising tweets and messages from fans and colleagues in the industry.

"I would like to thank all the fans and well-wishers for all their love, support and prayers for my speedy recovery. I am absolutely overwhelmed reading through so many posts on my feeds. Love and gratitude," Abhishek said in the clip.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you ALL. 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

Fans loved Abhishek's gesture a lot.

Actor Hrithik Roshan commented on the video, saying: "This is so sweet".

Reacting to the video, Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan wrote: "How lovely so much love for you."

Abhishek and his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11 and had been admitted to hospital. While Big B was released on August 2, Abhishek underwent treatment for another week till he tested negative. Abhishek's wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya were also hospitalised with the virus and discharged after a few days.

Tags:
Abhishek BachchanCoronavirusCOVID-19
Next
Story

Sanjay Dutt takes a short break from work for medical treatment, asks fans not to worry or speculate
  • 22,68,675Confirmed
  • 45,257Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,96,70,853Confirmed
  • 7,27,759Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M28S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day