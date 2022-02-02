Actor-filmmaker Amitabh Dayal dies at 51 after suffering cardiac arrest

NEW DELHI: Actor-filmmaker Amitabh Dayal breathed his last after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest a few days back. The actor's wife Mrinalini Patil, confirmed the report to Indian Express. Dayal was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital following suffering the attack, and was undergoing treatment. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Speaking to Indian Express, Mrinalini Patil said, "Amitabh passed away at 4:30 am on Wednesday. He was in the hospital for the last few days after suffering a massive heart attack on January 17. He then tested positive for COVID-19 but later on also tested negative."

"We will be doing his last rites in Mumbai. Amitabh’s family is from Chhattisgarh so we are waiting for his relatives to come in before the funeral," she added.

Amitabh Dayal, in his last post on Instagram, shared a video of himself from the hospital and wrote a motivational message about never giving up. He had written, "Never give up … god is waiting to give you the best keep fighting .love all A.D."

Dayal has worked in films like 'Kagaar: Life on the Edge', Bhojpuri film 'Rangdari', 'Dhuaan', 'Virrudh'. He also worked on P. Akash's 'Dillagi…Yeh Dillagi', which also starred Dharmendra, Rati Agnihotri and Kapil Dev, but never saw light of the day.