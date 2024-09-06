Advertisement
ACTOR PRATEIK PATIL BABBAR

Actor Prateik Babbar Injures Himself: Snaps Lower Back While Training

While training, Actor Prateik Patil Babbar Snapped his lower back.

|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 06:48 PM IST|Source: IANS
Actor Prateik Babbar Injures Himself: Snaps Lower Back While Training (Image: @_prat/Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Prateik Patil Babbar, who will be seen playing an MMA fighter in the upcoming short film 'Beinteha', suffered a severe back injury during the shoot, leading to a pause in filming.  

He said that he was in rehab as well as physiotherapy and could not train at all.

Prateik recalled: "I snapped my lower back while training weights, which made the shoot get postponed by three and a half months. That entire time, I was in rehab and physiotherapy, and I couldn't train at all. It was extremely challenging.”

He added: “It's not just your shoot or your dream project getting delayed but your entire life coming to a halt where you can't do anything normally till you’re recovered. Intensive physiotherapy and rehab did help but I relapsed post the action scenes and finished the rest of the shoot with a broken back.”

The actor said that these are just part and parcel of a performer's life.

“Things don't always go your way but you have to get back up and focus on getting the job done," he said.

Despite the setback, Prateik's motivation to play the character kept him going.

He said: "In Beinteha, I do play an MMA fighter, a role that is extremely close to my heart since I do practice MMA. I think all my real-life training has helped in shooting the action scenes and getting into character and getting into the mindset of a fighter.”

“But I think my main motivation to be a part of this film was my amazing director Arif Khan and the fact that he had me in mind while writing the story, he’d tailor-made it for me and I wanted to jump on board as soon as possible."

'Beinteha', directed by Arif Khan, starring Elli Avram and Prateik Patil Babbar, releases on Tips YouTube Channel on September 13.

