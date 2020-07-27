हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Koena Mitra

Actress Koena Mitra records statement in fake social media followers case

Koena Mitra had lodged a complaint at the Oshiwara police station on July 7 after she found out that a fake social media profile exists on her name and it has some obscene pictures of the actress.

Actress Koena Mitra records statement in fake social media followers case
File photo

New Delhi: Actress Koena Mitra, who was last seen in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, arrived at the Mumbai Police Crime Branch headquarters on Monday to record her statement in the fake social media followers case. She had lodged a complaint at the Oshiwara police station on July 7 after she found out that a fake social media profile exists on her name and it has some obscene pictures of the actress.

The case was later transferred to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is investigating fake social media followers case. Police is claiming that other similar cases will also be investigated by this SIT only.

The Mumbai Police has, meanwhile, busted a racket of fake followers on social media and several Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities and some high profile builders were alleged to be guilty of buying followers to stay ahead in the social media race. According to the police, the racket involved paying people to increase their followers on social media.

In the investigation so far, as many as 176 high profile people have allegedly paid to get followers.

Tags:
Koena Mitrafake social media followers casekoena mitra statement
Next
Story

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya return home after coronavirus treatment in hospital
  • 14,35,453Confirmed
  • 32,771Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,61,17,308Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M23S

Video: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya return home after COVID-19 treatment in hospital