Actress Koena Mitra records statement in fake social media followers case

New Delhi: Actress Koena Mitra, who was last seen in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, arrived at the Mumbai Police Crime Branch headquarters on Monday to record her statement in the fake social media followers case. She had lodged a complaint at the Oshiwara police station on July 7 after she found out that a fake social media profile exists on her name and it has some obscene pictures of the actress.

The case was later transferred to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is investigating fake social media followers case. Police is claiming that other similar cases will also be investigated by this SIT only.

The Mumbai Police has, meanwhile, busted a racket of fake followers on social media and several Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities and some high profile builders were alleged to be guilty of buying followers to stay ahead in the social media race. According to the police, the racket involved paying people to increase their followers on social media.

In the investigation so far, as many as 176 high profile people have allegedly paid to get followers.