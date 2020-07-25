Bollywood actress and former 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Koena Mitra to record her statement over fake social media profile

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Koena Mitra will be recording her statement with the Crime Branch, Mumbai on July 26, 2020, over fake social media profile.

On July 7, the actress had lodged a complaint at Oshiwara police station, Mumbai after she found out that a fake social media profile exists on her name. The case has now gone to the Crime Branch and it will be investigated in relation to the fake social media followers which allegedly are paid by celebs through a few organisations.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police have recently busted a racket of fake followers on social media and several Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities and some high profile builders were alleged to be guilty of buying followers to stay ahead in the social media race. According to the police, the racket involved paying people to increase their followers on social media.

Earlier, Mumbai Police's Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) had arrested a person named Abhishek Dinesh Daude, in connection with the case.

In the investigation so far, Mumbai Police have found a few Bollywood personalities, sports and as many as 176 high profile people who have allegedly paid to get followers.