Shocking! Odia Actress Sheetal Patra Alleges Producer Leaked Her Private Videos

New Delhi: Popular Odia actress Sheetal Patra made startling allegations of harassment against filmmaker Dayanidhi Dahima. According to Etimes.com, the actress accused the Odia filmmaker of harassment and claimed he leaked her private videos and photos on social media. She even registered a complaint against Dahima at Laxmisagar Police Station.

Reportedly, as per her complaint, the actress initially shared a good rapport with Dahima which later turned into a romantic alliance. However, it turned sour when the actress decided to work with other makers.

Earlier, in March this year, Sheetal took to her social media handle and wrote: Cyber bullying and creating fake news is a crime. Person named Dayanidhi Dahima @entertainment_wala_daya owning agency “Daya Entertainment” @dayaentertainment who created multiple fake accounts has finally confessed his crime. While its fun for many but people should understand how traumatic it could be for any lady. Would request all artists & all the women to be careful next time with whom they work or associate in any way. Thanking @odisha_police_ , @cpbbsrctc & @dcpbbsr sir for rightfully standing up for women!'.

According to a report in Panasiabiz.com, Dahimi has denied all the allegations, as 'baseless' and 'malicious'.

Meanwhile, Sheetal Patra has written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) which has taken cognizance of the complaint and has asked the Laxmisagar police to submit a report.