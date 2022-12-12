After bikini look, Janhvi Kapoor melts hearts with news ravishing PICS from Maldives vacation

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor who was recently in the Maldives enjoying some gala time, shared a series of new pictures from her vacation. The actress, while sharing the photos with her fans, that these were her last photos from her Maldives trip and that she should be back soon.

The actress is seen wearing a lilac sequined tube top with a pair of denim shorts and flaunting her wavy tresses. A fitness freak that she is, Janhvi is sporting a lean figure and looked gorgeous as ever. Serving some major 'evening beach look' goals in the photos, Janhvi captioned the post writing, "Ok done with the Maldives photo dumps now I promise"

Janhvi's sister, Khushi Kapoor commented, "You have just stolen my caption excuse me."

Her good friend Orry dropped a 'broken heart' emoji.

Actor Karan Tacker also reacted to her photo with a 'light' emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janvhi was recently seen in a survival drama film 'Mili' alongside Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. The film was directed by Mathukutty Xavier. It was Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her producer father Boney Kapoor. The film brought her positive response from the critics.

She will be next seen in an upcoming sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao. The official release date of the film is still awaited. The film is based on the life of Indian cricketer MS Dhoni.

Apart from that, she also has a social drama film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. It tells the story of a small-town man who falls in love with the most beautiful girl in town. He wants to marry her one day because marrying her can rise up his social position.