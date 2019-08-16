After facing ban from Bollywood, Mika Singh shouts 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at Attari border—Video

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood singer Mika Singh has courted controversy after he reportedly performed at a private event held in Pakistan. The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Tuesday imposed a ban on the singer as an act of punishment.

On Independence Day, Mika took to his Instagram account and shared a video of him shouting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at the Attari border. He can be seen walking along and saying the slogan quite loud while addressing the onlookers.

He said: “Bharat Mata ki Jai! Thank you everyone for such a warm welcome. Happy Independence Day once again and salute to our jawans. They aren’t able to celebrate any festival, all to make our lives better. Jai hind..”

The singer performed at the event in Pakistan which was organised by former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf's close relative.

ANI quoted AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta in a statement saying,, “AICWA takes a stand of boycotting all his association with movie production houses, music companies and online music content providers.”

"AICWA will make sure that no one in India works with Mika Singh and if anyone does, they will face legal consequences in the court of law. When the tension between the countries is at the peak, Mika Singh puts money above the nation's pride," the film association said.

Mika Singh has not made any official statement as yet regarding the event or the ban he faces.