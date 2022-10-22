After Karan Kundrra, singer Mika Singh MASSIVELY trolled for his video with 12-year-old Riva Arora - Watch

New Delhi: After Karan Kundrra, it's now singer Mika Singh who has received a massive backlash on social media over his throwback video with 12-year-old Riva Arora. People commented on his old video with the influencer in which he is grooving with Riva which has now gone viral. It has irked people on social media due to the vast age-gap.

Teen social media influencer and actress Riva Arora, who has featured in Uri: The Surgical Strike and Gunjan Saxena biopic, recently faced criticism for featuring in a romantic video with Karan Kundrra. Many commented on the age difference and how she should not be indulging in following this trend, criticizing the stars and Riva’s parents.

Now, digging out more, people started commenting on her old video with Mika Singh as well. Take a look at the comments below:

Riva also appeared in Manikarnika, Bharat and a few web series like Bandish Bandits. She has 8.3 million followers on Instagram, where she regularly shares pictures and videos, including collaborations with other celebrities. She has shared short videos on Reels with Karan Kundrra, singer Mika Singh, composer Devi Sri Prasad. Yo Yo Honey Singh, Milind Gaba among others.