Pooja Bedi

After Pooja Bedi's Milind Soman tweet on 'naga sadhu' goes viral, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad expresses displeasure

Now, reacting to her tweet, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad has expressed its displeasure over it.

After Pooja Bedi&#039;s Milind Soman tweet on &#039;naga sadhu&#039; goes viral, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad expresses displeasure
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Pooja Bedi recently extended her support to supermodel-actor Milind Soman after a controversy erupted on his nude beach picture. She tweeted about his birthday post and comparing it with the 'naga sadhus'.

She wrote: "Absolutely nothing obscene about Milind Soman's aesthetic pic. The obscenity lies in the minds of a viewer imagining more! His crime is being good looking, famous & setting bench marks! If nudity is a crime all naga babas should be arrested. Smearing ash can't make it acceptable!"

Now, reacting to her tweet, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad has expressed its displeasure over it.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President, Mahant Narendra Giri said, "Pooja Bedi has no knowledge about the Naga Sadhu tradition."

He added, "Comparing an obscene act of a film personality with that of a Naga Sadhu is highly condemnable. She should first be informed about the Naga Sadhu and the comment. People who pose nude or practice nudity for their own good send a wrong message to the society."

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad invites Pooja Bedi to the 2021 Mahakumbh Mela at Haridwar. "She should come and get some knowledge about the sanyasis and Naga Sadhu tradition", he said.

On his birthday on November 4, Milind Soman posted a picture of himself running naked on the beach in Goa, which later landed him in trouble and an FIR was registered against him over obscenity. 

 

Pooja Bedi, Milind Soman, Goa, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri
