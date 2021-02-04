हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

After Priyanka Chopra's 'cricket team' reply, Nick Jonas reveals he plans to have 'many kids' with wife!

Priyanka got married to Nick Jonas at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 2, 2018. The wedding festivities continued for days. The couple had two ceremonies—a white wedding followed by a traditional Hindu one.

After Priyanka Chopra&#039;s &#039;cricket team&#039; reply, Nick Jonas reveals he plans to have &#039;many kids&#039; with wife!

New Delhi: The international singing sensation Nick Jonas and global icon ala desi girl Priyanka Chopra make for a power couple. The amazing duo set major couple goals for millions, sending out love on their social media handles. 

Nick Jonas in an interview with E!News, the popular singer quipped about his wish to raise many kids in future with wifey Priyanka Chopra. "She is the most important piece of the puzzle, and it's obviously something we hope happens, and god willing, it comes together. You know, whatever is right. We're blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control. And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you're excited about the possibility of that", he said. 

Adding more, he said, "It's going to be a beautiful journey, and I hope for many, or whatever that is. We'll go figure that out when they get there, but for now it's just about making sure we're good."

Earlier, in an interview with The Sunday Times, Priyanka Chopra was asked how many children she would like to have and pat came her reply, “a cricket team!”

“I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I’m not so sure", she joked. 

Priyanka got married to Nick Jonas at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 2, 2018. The wedding festivities continued for days. The couple had two ceremonies—a white wedding followed by a traditional Hindu one.

Nickyanka hosted a grand reception on December 4 in Delhi which was largely for VVIPs, relatives and the media.  

 

