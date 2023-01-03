Ajay Devgn-Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan's new UNSEEN party video, pics with close friends from Dubai!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Kajol's stunning daughter Nysa Devgan loves to hang out at the coolest places with her friends. She loves to style up and party hard. She recently ushered in the New Year 2023 at Dubai with her BFFs including Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. The duo was joined by other close friends for the New Year's big bash at night.

Orry shared the video and pictures online which has Nysa and the complete gang of BFFs ringing in New Year 2023 together. Dressed in a little black dress with a plunging neckline and glam make-up, hairdo - Nysa looked simply ravishing. Check out the party video and photos here:

On Christmas, Nysa Devgan was seen partying with Ibrahim Ali Khan, sisters Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor and Orhan Awataramani. Nysa wore a pink bodycon dress with a plunging neckline to the Christmas party.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.