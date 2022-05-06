हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ajay Devgn's recently released film, Runway 34 features Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, among others. 

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn has a massive fan following eagerly waiting for his projects to hit the screens. His latest outing and directorial venture Runway 34 also hogged the attention and fans appreciated the performances. There's another thing which has often made it to headlines - his equation with Shah Rukh Khan. 

In a recent interview with IndiaToday.in, Ajay Devgn reflected on the alleged cold war with Shah Rukh Khan. He said, "The six-seven of us, who were from the 90's generation who started practically together or maybe one or two years here and there, we share a great rapport. We all support each other. I mean whatever the media can write about some issues with me or Shah Rukh Khan or something else, they are not there. We speak over the phone, we are all fine. Whenever one has a problem, the other is standing by. We trust each other, we believe in each other, that if somebody says 'we are there with you' it means they are going to be there. So we have never had a problem ever."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He added, "Sometimes what happens is they're also created. Not just by the media, but sometimes by fanatic fans, who we don't have control on. So, when they start fighting with each other, people think two actors are fighting and so that is a perception that goes out. Then we actually speak together about controlling them. But, I would like to tell all the fans that we are all as one and, so, the next time they are fighting over us, please don't fight."

Ajay Devgn's recently released film, Runway 34 features Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, among others. He has Singham 3, Bhola, Thank God and Maidaan to look forward to.

 

