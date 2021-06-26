हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn remembers his father Veeru Devgn on birth anniversary, says 'I miss you everyday papa'

On the work front, Ajay Devgn announced on Friday that he would be producing the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit "Naandhi" with leading South producer Dil Raju. 

Ajay Devgn remembers his father Veeru Devgn on birth anniversary, says &#039;I miss you everyday papa&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn took to Instagram on Friday to share an old picture with his father, late action director and filmmaker Veeru Devgn. The post marks the latter's birth anniversary.

"I miss you every day. More so today. Happy birthday papa. Life hasn't been the same since," wrote Devgn.

Veeru Devgn, who died in 2019, was known for his action choreography in films such as "Mr Natwarlal", "Phool Aur Kante" and "Shahenshah" among many others.

On the work front, Ajay announced on Friday that he would be producing the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit "Naandhi" with leading South producer Dil Raju. The original, a courtroom crime drama, released in February this year.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ajay DevgnVeeru Devgnveeru devganAjay Devgn fatherveeru devgn birth anniversaryveeru devgan birth anniversary
Next
Story

Troll accuses Sofia Hayat of 'one-night stand' with Abhinav Shukla, actress hits back!

Must Watch

PT8M43S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day