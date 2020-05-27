Ajay Devgn remembers father Veeru Devgan on death anniversary with heartwarming post

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn on Wednesday shared a heartwarming note to remember father Veeru Devgan on his death anniversary. Veeru Devgan, an acclaimed action director in Bollywood, died on May 27, 2019, in Mumbai following a cardiac arrest. He was 85. Veeru Devgan had choreographed action sequences in as many as 80 films.

Sharing a series of photos of himself with Veeru Devgan in a video format, Ajay wrote, “Dear Dad, it’s a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me - quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring.”

Take a look:

Veeru Devgan, the veteran stunt director, had worked in noted movies such as ‘Lal Baadshah’, ‘Ishq’, ‘Mahaanta’, ‘Itihaas’, ‘Sanam’, ‘Prem Granth’, ‘Jaan’, ‘Haqeeqat’, ‘Prem’, ‘Dilwale Divya Shakti’, ‘Alag Alag’, ‘Mar Mitenge’, ‘Ram Teri Ganga Meli’, ‘Sitamgar’, ‘Waqt Ki Aawaaz’, ‘Aaj Ka Arjun’ and ‘Hindustan Ki Kasam’ to name a few.

He first wanted to be an actor but eventually flourished as an action director in the Hindi movie industry. He turned director with 'Hindustan Ki Kasam' which released in 1999, starring Ajay Devgn.