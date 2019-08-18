close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Akshay vs John: 'Mission Mangal' takes lead on Day 3

Actor Akshay Kumar's "Mission Mangal" has taken a lead at the Indian box-office after raking in Rs 70.02 crore in three days. Actor John Abraham's "Batla House", on the other hand, minted Rs 35.29 crore.

Akshay vs John: &#039;Mission Mangal&#039; takes lead on Day 3

Mumbai: Actor Akshay Kumar's "Mission Mangal" has taken a lead at the Indian box-office after raking in Rs 70.02 crore in three days. Actor John Abraham's "Batla House", on the other hand, minted Rs 35.29 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday that "Mission Mangal", which is based on Indian Space Research Organisation's successful mission to Mars, witnessed a superb growth on Day 3.

"Thursday Rs 29.16 cr, Friday Rs 17.28 cr, Saturday Rs 23.58 cr. Total: Rs 70.02 cr. India biz," Adarsh added.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, "Batla House" is about the alleged police encounter that took place in Delhi in the wake of the serial blasts of 2008. 

Adarsh tweeted that "Batla House" showed a substantial growth on Day 3.

"Should witness solid growth today Sunday. Thursday Rs 15.55 cr, Friday Rs 8.84 cr, Saturday Rs 10.90 cr. Total: Rs 35.29 cr. India biz," Adarsh tweeted.

Tags:
Akshay KumarMission MangalJohn AbrahamBatla House
Next
Story

Karan Johar's witty reply to troll for joking about his sexuality

Must Watch

PT2M11S

Mobile internet services again snapped in Jammu