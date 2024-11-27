Bollywood’s rising star Alaya F, celebrated for her refreshing charm, fitness inspiration, and stellar performances, is all set to mark her birthday on November 28 in style. Known for her engaging social media presence and hard work, the talented actress has captivated audiences since her debut.

A source close to the actress revealed her plans for an intimate birthday celebration in Goa. “Alaya F is celebrating her birthday in Goa with five of her close friends. She has chosen a luxury resort with private villas for a cozy three-day getaway,” shared the insider.

Adding a family touch to the festivities, her mother, Pooja Bedi, is already in Goa and will join the group to make the day even more special.

Alaya made her Bollywood debut in Jawaani Jaaneman, where she held her own alongside stalwarts like Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Her impressive performance earned her widespread acclaim, including the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Following her breakthrough, Alaya starred in movies like Srikanth, Freddy, and U-Turn, solidifying her reputation as one of the most promising young talents in the industry.

Apart from her acting skills, Alaya has gained a massive following on social media, where she often shares glimpses of her fitness routines, travel diaries, and personal life. Fans love her authentic and inspiring content, making her a relatable figure in the world of glamour.

With a successful career trajectory and a luxurious Goa birthday getaway, Alaya F continues to shine as one of Bollywood’s most exciting young stars. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday celebration!