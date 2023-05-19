Alaya F's Fangirl Moment After She Bumps Into Calm Down Singer Rema Outside Vanity Van

New Delhi: Actor Alaya F, who is currently receiving positive response for her work in recent released horror-thriller 'U-Turn'. The actor recently had a fangirl moment when she bumped into popular Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor aka Rema. Alaya met and greeted the singer near her vanity van and the excitement was clearly visible. The duo also happily posed together for the photos.

As she met the Nigerian singer, both were seen having fun chit-chat together. While the actress wore a black top with pink cargo pants, REMA was seen wearing a funky black attire with his shades.

They both were seen clicking pictures together. As seeing both artists together was one moment that is indeed bliss, it also makes us think what if they come together for a music video or something?

On the work front, Alaya will next be seen in 'Sri'. She also has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and 'Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani' in her kitty.