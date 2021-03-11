हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alia Bhatt confirms she tested negative for COVID-19, says ‘I am back to work’

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt confirmed that she has tested COVID-19 negative and has returned to work on Thursday (March 11). Alia’s boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor had recently tested positive for COVID-19. 

Alia took to Instagram to quell the fears and concerns of her fans. She revealed that she was in isolation and returned to work today. Sharing the note on Instagram Stories, she wrote, "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for COVID-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes. I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same." She also added, hashtags #DoGazzKiDoori and #MaskHaiZaroori to her post. 

As per reports, Alia’s upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also tested positive for COVID-19. Alia, who was shooting for the film in Mumbai with Bhansali, isolated herself after reports of him and Ranbir testing positive for the coronavirus surfaced. The shooting of the film was also stalled, IANS reported. 

On March 9, Ranbir’s mother, actress Neetu Kapoor revealed that her son tested positive for COVID-19. She wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions.”

In terms of work, Alia also has Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the pipeline. 

