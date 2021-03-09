हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor tests COVID-19 positive, under home quarantine, confirms mom Neetu Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has been diagnosed with coronavirus and is under home quarantine. The actor is following all the necessary precautions. 

Ranbir Kapoor tests COVID-19 positive, under home quarantine, confirms mom Neetu Kapoor

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus. His mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news on social media.

Neetu Kapoor wrote: Thank you for your concern and your good wishes Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions 

Ranbir Kapoor is under home quarantine and is following all the necessary precautions. 

The actor is responding well to the treatment and is doing fine, his mother Neetu Kapoor briefed in the social media post. 

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has some plum deals in his kitty. He will be seen in Brahmastra - a film by Ayan Mukerji. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. He also has Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. 

Ranbir also has an untitled Luv Ranjan project with Shraddha Kapoor lined-up for release. This is the first time that fans will get to see Ranbir and Shraddha together on the big screens.

Here's wishing Ranbir Kapoor a speedy recovery!

