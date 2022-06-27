NewsLifestylePeople
ALIA BHATT

Alia Bhatt gives a thumbs up to 'JugJugg Jeeyo', calls mother-in-law Neetu 'mind blowing'

Actress Alia Bhatt has praised Neetu Kapoor's latest film 'JugJugg Jeeyo' and has called her mother-in-law's performance "mind-blowing".

Last Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 10:29 AM IST

Trending Photos

Alia Bhatt gives a thumbs up to 'JugJugg Jeeyo', calls mother-in-law Neetu 'mind blowing'

NEW DELHI: Actress Alia Bhatt has praised Neetu Kapoor's latest film 'JugJugg Jeeyo' and has called her mother-in-law's performance "mind-blowing".

Alia took to her Instagram story and shared the poster of 'JugJugg Jeeyo' and praised her mother-in-law's performance.

sam

In the caption with heart emojis, she wrote: "Full on entertainer!! Laughed, cried, clapped and cheered. @neetu54 you are just mindblowing. @anilskapoor you had us laughing all the time. @varundvn you're a star. @kiaraaliaadvani you've made me cryyy. @raj_a_mehta always hitting it out of the park!"

'JugJugg Jeeyo' revolves around marital issues, divorce, and complications in relationships.

It marks Neetu's return to acting after nine years. She was last seen in the 2013 release 'Besharam' alongside her son Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in 'Brahmastra' opposite her husband Ranbir.

Alia Bhattmovie reviewJugJugg Jeeyomother-in-lawNeetu Singhmind blowing

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath