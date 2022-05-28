हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt reacts to hubby Ranbir Kapoor cradling a baby in THIS viral video - Watch

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Brahmastra, a sci-fi by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. 

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Brahmastra, a sci-fi by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt reacted to a viral social media video featuring Ranbir Kapoor cradling a baby. The young and talented star took to her Instagram handle and dropped the video with a heartwarming caption. 

Alia Bhatt reacted to the post on her Instagram story, the actress wrote: "Okay this video is a full vibe." Ranbir and Alia dated each other for over four years before they tied the knot in April this year in an intimate ceremony.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt started shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone. Billed as a spy thriller for Netflix, the film also features Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and Belfast star Jamie Dornan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@ranbirkapoorrk8)

'Heart of Stone' will be directed by Tom Harper from a script penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

She will also be seen in multi-starrer film 'Darlings' featuring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma among others and is all set to be released on Netflix. The film is directed by Jasmeet K Reen and brings together noted music composer and director Vishal Bharadwaj and famed lyricist Gulzar. This project will be Alia's debut production.

Besides these, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Brahmastra, a sci-fi by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. 

 

