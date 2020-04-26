Alia Bhatt’s reaction to parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan’s cooking post is priceless

New Delhi: Actress Alia Bhatt may be staying away from her parents but her heart is at home. On Saturday, she got treated to an extremely special video of her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan cooking together in their kitchen and Alia’s reaction to their post is every daughter ever. In the video, the filmmaker is seen cooking the meal while Soni Razdan instructs him. In the midst of cooking, Mahesh Bhatt wishes the viewers Ramzan Mubarak.

"Cooking classes in progress ... umm just don't imagine we did any actual cooking. A few stirrings here and there. And they want to put it on Tik Tok. Have strictly forbidden it," read Soni Razdan’s caption to the post.

Alia was quick to react to the sweet video and wrote, “OMG,” adding some smiling emojis.

Watch Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan cook here:

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Alia is said to be staying with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The Bhatts’ residence is not very far from Ranbir’s. Earlier this week, Alia had paid a visit to her parents.

Apart from Alia, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan are also parents to daughter Shaheen Bhatt, an author.

On the professional front, Alia will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's ‘Brahmastra’. She also has her father’s film ‘Sadak 2’ in the pipeline, along with SS Rajamouli's ‘RRR’ and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.