Amid severe trolling, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares stunning Assamese bridal look from wedding reception

NEW DELHI: Television actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee seems to be enjoying marital bliss. The actress took her fans and entire industry by surprise recently after she announced her marriage to Shanwaz Shaikh, a gym trainer. She shared a series of pictures and videos with Shanwaz announcing that they have tied the knot. A couple of days before, the actress had shared videos and pics online of haldi and mehendi ceremony.

While many don't know who Shanwaz is, Devoleena has been friends with him for the past seven years. They started dating each other three years ago. The duo opted for a court marriage and later in the day, hosted a small party for the close friends and family. The wedding was a close-knit affair with Devoleena's mother and close friends in attendance. Actors Vishal Singh and Bhavini Purohit were also a part of the celebration.

However, the actress has since been getting widely trolled for tying the knot outside her religion. Some social media users are brutally trolling her for tying the knot with a Muslim guy. But Devoleena seems to be totally unfazed by all the hate and has now shared a fresh video from her post-wedding festivities.

In the video, Devoleena is seen sitting in front of the mirror while her makeup artist helps her in getting ready. The actress opted for traditional Bengali look as she got ready for a particular ritual. She wore a white silk saree and completed her look with gold jewellery. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya star also wore a 'mangalsutra'.

As Devoleena shared the video, her close friend Vishal Singh dropped a couple of heart emojis in the comments section. Her fans congratulated her for her 'new life' and also complimented her on her 'beautiful' look. One of them commented, "Gorgeous Devoleena".

Another added, "Wow So Beautiful Smile Devo..."

An Instagram user wrote, "Golden bride. So beautiful. Congratulation."

On the work front, Devoleena Bhattacharjee became a household name with her role of Gopi Bahu in popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She has also featured in shows like Laal Ishq and was seen in two seasons of Bigg Boss. Deboleena will be starring in the Lakshmi Iyer directorial, First Second Chance. The movie also stars Renuka Shahane, Ananth Mahadevan, Saahil Uppal and Nikhil Sangha.