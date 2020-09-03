हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amit Sadh

Amit Sadh to be less active on social media as he gears up to shoot for 'Zidd'

Amit took to Instagram and shared a note for his fans and followers, sharing that he has reached Patiala and is set to commence the shoot soon.

Amit Sadh to be less active on social media as he gears up to shoot for &#039;Zidd&#039;

Mumbai: Actor Amit Sadh says he will be less active on social media for a couple of days or perhaps weeks because he is set to start shooting for his upcoming web series, Zidd.

Amit took to Instagram and shared a note for his fans and followers, sharing that he has reached Patiala and is set to commence the shoot soon.

He wrote: "Because I love you guys so much, I think it's very important for me to tell you that I will be less active on social media for (a) couple of days/weeks. As you know I am prepping for Zidd and I have reached Patiala and very soon we will start the shoot!"

He shared that he wants to give full attention to his work.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AMIT SADH (@theamitsadh) on

"The bond that I share with all of you means the world to me. At this point my work and role needs all my attention and I hope your life, your work 100 percent attention and I will come back whenever I can with some news to share about my life or work. Till then sending love and good wishes for whatever you are doing in life. Keep moving forward," he wrote.

 

Amit Sadhamid sadh filmsziddamit sadh social media
