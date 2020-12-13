हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Actor Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan reminisces about his youthful days, shares throwback picture

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share an old picture of himself

Amitabh Bachchan reminisces about his youthful days, shares throwback picture
Credit: Instagram/ @amitabhbachchan

New Delhi: Bollywoodwood star Amitabh Bachchan has shared yet another priceless throwback picture of a much younger version of himself on Saturday night. The actor had recently uploaded an old picture of a film that never got released and seems to love reminiscing about his past.

Big B shared a black and white picture and called it the innocence of youth as he wondered how the years have gone by. Although the picture is blurry, his iconic face can easily be recognised.

The 78-year-old actor said in his post “...the innocence of youth .. overtaken now by the years of maturity and the rigours of life ..Na jane kahan gaye wo din.”

Take a look at the picture of the young Amitabh Bachchan:

 

 

The actor has recently been very active on social media and has been updating both his Twitter and Instagram accounts on a regular basis. Before the throwback picture he had also uploaded a behind-the-scenes picture from his show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

On the work front the star was last seen in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. He will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's ‘Brahmastra’. Amitabh Bachchan also has ‘Jhund’ and ‘Mayday’ lined up as his upcoming films and will continue hosting the next season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

 

