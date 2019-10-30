Ananya Panday is all smiles as she gives a 'birthday speech' while cutting the cake —Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday turns 21 today and social media is full of wishes for her. The young and pretty star kid is a favourite of many and has several fan clubs dedicated to her on Instagram.

Ananya celebrated her birthday recently on the sets of her upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' in which she will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

A video, shared by one of Ananaya's friends originally, is doing rounds on the internet in which the actress gives a 'birthday speech' while cutting the cake. Dressed in a sparkling silver dress, Ananya looks elated in the video and says that this year has been very important for her since she became an actor, which has been her dream all her life. The actress also says that she feels very happy and lucky and hopes to feel the same way for the rest of her life

Check out the viral video here:

For the uninitiated, Ananya is actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday's daughter and made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' this year.

Here's wishing the young and gorgeous star a very Happy Birthday!