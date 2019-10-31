close

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday spotted on a dinner date with 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' co-star Kartik Aaryan—Pics

Ananya and Kartik will be seen together in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and is a remake of the 1978 classic of the same name.

Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday celebrated her 21st birthday on October 30 and was the happiest while cutting her birthday cake. Pictures and videos of the young and pretty actress were all over the internet yesterday and it looks like the star kid had a gala time.

Post her birthday celebrations, Ananya was spotted on a dinner date with her 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' co-star Kartik Aaryan. While this will raise many eyebrows (considering they were rumoured to be dating earlier), we are sure fans are excited to see these two bond.

Check out the pics here:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

While Kartik and Bhumi will be essaying the role of a married couple, Ananya will be seen as a secretary who tries to woo her boss (played by Kartik).

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is slated to release on December 6, 2019. 

