Antonio Banderas

Antonio Banderas assures he has recovered from coronavirus COVID-19

The actor also posted an image that shows him kicking the virus.

Antonio Banderas assures he has recovered from coronavirus COVID-19
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Antonio Banderas has shared that he has overcome the COVID-19 infection.

"After 21 days of disciplinary confinement I can say now that today I overcame the COVID-19 infection," Banderas has tweeted.

"I am cured. My thoughts go to those who weren't as fortunate as me, and to those who suffered more than I did. I also wish strength to the ones who are in the middle of the fight."

The actor also posted an image that shows him kicking the virus.

In the beginning of the month, Banderas had revealed that he had tested COVID-19 positive.

"I want to make it public that today, Aug. 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine, having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus," the actor had earlier tweeted in Spanish.

"I would like to add that I feel relatively good, just a little more tired than usual, and am confident that I will recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious period that I am suffering, and that is affecting so many people around the planet.

"I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60 years, to which I arrive full of enthusiasm. A big hug to everyone," Banderas had written.

 

Tags:
Antonio BanderasCoronavirusCOVID-19Hollywood
