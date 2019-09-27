close

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's latest photoshoot screams sophistication—See inside

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli nail the formal look in latest photoshoot. Virat is seen dressed up in a black suit while his wife, Anushka is seen dressed in a feathered crop top and trendy black trousers.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli are one of the most-loved celebrity couples and their fans love to see them together. Be it stepping out in the city or being spotted at the airport, 'Virushka' are a delight to look at!

They have time and again left us awe-struck with their pictures and the latest photoshoot of the endearing couple screams sophistication.

Virat is seen dressed up in a black suit and looks handsome as always while his wife, Anushka is seen dressed in a feathered crop top and trendy black trousers.

Check out the pics here, as shared by Anushka on Instagram:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Anushka and Virat got married at Tuscany, Italy in December 2017. The couple's wedding was a hush-hush affair and was attended by close friends and family. Both Virat and Anushka announced their wedding on Twitter along with sharing their first pictures as man and wife.

The couple looked straight out of the pages of a fairytale book in their wedding pics and the internet was flooded with their pictures and videos almost the entire December.

