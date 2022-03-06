Anushka Sharma hails Indian Women's Cricket Team for their World Cup 2022 quest

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who is prepping up for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress in which she will be donning the character of a celebrated Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami has now wished the Indian women’s cricket team as they begin their cricket World Cup quest on Sunday.

Anushka wrote on her Instagram account, “Give it up for the WOMEN IN BLUE! The entire nation is with you. Wishing you the best for a great World Cup!”

Meanwhile, Anushka has started her preparation to become a cricketer for Chakda Xpress. A few days earlier, she took to social media to give a glimpse of her bowling practice!

Anushka is making a massive return to the movies after her pregnancy with this film, which is inspired by the life and times of India’s most decorated women cricketer Jhulan.

Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

Anushka is one of the most successful and influential actors of her generation. She is the only actress to have three 300 crore plus films – Sultan, PK and Sanju - under her belt.