APARSHAKTI KHURANA

Aparshakti Khurana Turns His Latest Heartbreaker 'Barbaad' Into A Choley Bhaturey Craving Anthem

The video shows how Aparshakti is missing his favourite dish Choley Bhaturey because he is on a diet. Ever since he posted the funny video, fans have been flooding the comment section to express how the video is relatable for them. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 01, 2024, 09:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Aparshakti Khurana Turns His Latest Heartbreaker 'Barbaad' Into A Choley Bhaturey Craving Anthem Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The multifaceted artist Aparshakti Khurana’s latest track ‘Barbaad’ has been on everyone's mind for all the right reasons. While the song is a heartbreak number, Aparshakti gave it a funny twist in a recent video, which he posted on social media platforms. The video shows how Aparshakti is missing his favourite dish Choley Bhaturey because he is on a diet. Ever since he posted the funny video, fans have been flooding the comment section to express how the video is relatable for them. The comical take on the song has emerged as a Choley Bhaturey craving anthem for sure!

Reacting to the reel, a fan wrote, “The Khurrana brothers and their passion for food is unmatched”, while another comment read, “I feel you.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The song, which released recently, has been sung by Aparshakti, while its soulful rhythm and lyrics has been done by Goldboy and Nirmaan, respectively. The song is composed by Nirmaan, who rose to fame with his popular song 'Main Vekhan Teri Photo' sung by Karan Sehmbi.

On the work front, Aparshakti is set to return as Bittu in ‘Stree 2’. He will also be seen in his critically acclaimed film ’Berlin’, which is set to be showcased at Red Lorry Film Festival schedule to happen from April 5-7 in Mumbai. The actor also has a documentary titled 'Finding Ram' to his credit. 

