Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor can't take eyes off ladylove Malaika Arora in these pawri pics with BFFs Karan Johar, Natasha Poonawalla, Karisma and Amrita Arora

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's dating rumours sparked off when both were seated next to each other in a fashion show a few years back. 

Arjun Kapoor can&#039;t take eyes off ladylove Malaika Arora in these pawri pics with BFFs Karan Johar, Natasha Poonawalla, Karisma and Amrita Arora
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Love is in the air, and how! Last night, the Bollywood gang of celebrities let their hair down and decided to 'pawri'! Arjun Kapoor, ladylove Malaika Arora, filmmaker Karan Johar, socialite Natasha Poonawalla, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Manish Malhotra had a ball!

The pictures from their last night fun diary splashed all over the internet and Arjun Kapoor posing with partner Malaika Arora takes the cake away. Take a look at the pictures: 

Dressed to kill, Malaika donned red athleisure wear while Arjun Kapoor rocked his party casuals. 

Malaika and Arjun Kapoor's dating rumours sparked off when both were seated next to each other in a fashion show a few years back. The pictures went viral on social media, followed by their regular Bandra spotting at various parties and dos.

The duo has been together for over two-three years now and their social media chit-chat often grabs attention. 

Malaika is a fitness freak and runs Diva Yoga Studio in Mumbai while Arjun Kapoor is busy with Bhoot Police, Sardar Ka Grandson and Ek Villain Returns.

 

Malaika AroraArjun Kapoorkarna joharMalaika Arora boyfriendKaran Johar partyManish MalhotraMalaika Arora picsKarisma Kapoor
