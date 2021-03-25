हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Malaika Arora

Arbaaz Khan sends a special present to ex-wife Malaika Arora and she says 'thank you'!

Arbaaz Khan's former wife Malaika Arora thanked him and put it up on her Instagram story. Take a look: 

Arbaaz Khan sends a special present to ex-wife Malaika Arora and she says &#039;thank you&#039;!

New Delhi: Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan recently sent a perfect summer gift to ex-wife Malaika Arora and she replied with a courteous 'Thank You'. What better than a box of delicious, mouth-watering box of fresh mangoes? Arbaaz sent these to Malla and a few other celeb friends from Aam Walla. 

He also sent a box of fresh mangoes to Malaika's sister Amrita Arora and Manav Vij amongst others. 

He also sent a box of fresh mangoes to Malaika's sister Amrita Arora and Manav Vij amongst others. 

Aam Walla provides farm-fresh mango delivery online in the country. 

For the uninitiated, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora announced separation in 2016 on mutual grounds but continue to stay friends. They have a son together Arhaan Khan. The couple was married for 18 long years. 

Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor and the duo is often spotted hanging out together. 

 

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day