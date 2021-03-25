Arbaaz Khan sends a special present to ex-wife Malaika Arora and she says 'thank you'!

New Delhi: Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan recently sent a perfect summer gift to ex-wife Malaika Arora and she replied with a courteous 'Thank You'. What better than a box of delicious, mouth-watering box of fresh mangoes? Arbaaz sent these to Malla and a few other celeb friends from Aam Walla.

Arbaaz Khan's former wife Malaika Arora thanked him and put it up on her Instagram story. Take a look:

He also sent a box of fresh mangoes to Malaika's sister Amrita Arora and Manav Vij amongst others.

Aam Walla provides farm-fresh mango delivery online in the country.

For the uninitiated, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora announced separation in 2016 on mutual grounds but continue to stay friends. They have a son together Arhaan Khan. The couple was married for 18 long years.

Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor and the duo is often spotted hanging out together.