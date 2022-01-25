Arjun Kapoor remembers late mother Mona Shourie

On Tuesday, actor Arjun Kapoor penned an emotional post in memory of his late mother Mona Shourie.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a monochrome picture of him standing in the middle of the terrace and looking up in the sky.

"Always wondering if she's watching me from up there #mymommybestest," he captioned the post.

Arjun's post garnered several heartfelt comments from social media users.

"Thousand per cent," Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha Shroff commented.

"She's always there for you," another one wrote.

Arjun's mother succumbed to cancer in 2012, days before the release of his Bollywood debut 'Ishaqzaade'.