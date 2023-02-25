‘Art Is Not Bigger Than Country’: Ranbir Kapoor Clarifies His Statement About Working In Pakistani Films

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor is an actor who doesn't mince words and speaks his heart out. Last year, at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Ranbir was asked by a Pakistani filmmaker if he would want to work in a Pakistani film to which he replied, “Of course, sir. I think there are no boundaries for artistes, especially for arts.” However, his statement created quite an uproar, and now, the actor clarified it at an event.

Recently, Ranbir went to Chandigarh for a promotional event for his upcoming film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ and clarified his statement. According to Indian Express, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I think yeh thoda mera statement misconstrue ho gaya tha. (I think my statement was misconstrued). I had gone to a film festival and there were a lot of Pakistani filmmakers asking me this question, ‘If you’ve got a good subject would you do it?’ So, I didn’t want it to be controversial in any way.”

Further adding, he said, “I don’t think itni bhi badi controversy hui. (It was not a big controversy) But, for me, films are films, art is art. I have worked with Fawad (Khan) in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. I have known a lot of artists from Pakistan. Rahat (Fateh Ali Khan) and Atif Aslam are such great singers who used to contribute to Hindi cinema. So, cinema is cinema. I don’t think cinema sees boundaries.”

However, he also reiterated the importance of one’s own country. “But, of course, you have to respect art but at the same time art is not bigger than your country. So, anybody who is not on good terms with your country, your first priority will always be your country.”

Ranbir had worked with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ on 2016. However, the film was mired in controversy as India banned Pakistani artistes after 2016 Uri Attack.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir is gearing up for director Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ alongside Shraddha Kapoor which is slated to release soon. He will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama film ‘Animal’ alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.