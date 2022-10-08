Arun Bali's death: Neena Gupta, Juhi Parmar pay heartfelt tribute to veteran actor

Mumbai: After learning about the demise of veteran star Arun Bali, actor Juhi Parmar expressed grief on social media. Taking to Instagram, Juhi shared a picture of Arun Bali and wrote, "My heart breaks to say this..RIP Bali ji. Om Shanti." Juhi and Arun Bali had worked together on the TV show `Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan`.

Arun Bali passed away at the age of 79 on Friday morning. He was last seen in the film Goodbye, released on Friday. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover and Pavail Gulati.

Neena Gupta, too, penned an emotional note in memory of Arun Bali. She shared a throwback picture featuring herself and Arun Bali from the sets of the hit daily soap Parampara. It was her first day on the sets.

"Goodbye, Arun Bali. My first day of shoot on the Parampara series set years ago with Arun Bali. So glad we got to shoot recently for Goodbye," she wrote on Instagram. Earlier this year, Arun was diagnosed with a rare neuromuscular disease and hospitalised.

Arun worked in several films and television series including the 1991 period drama Chanakya where he played King Porus. He also featured in films like 3 Idiots, PK, Kedarnath, Panipat and Laal Singh Chaddha among others.