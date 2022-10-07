NEW DELHI: Veteran film actor Arun Bali breathed his last on Friday (October 7) at age of 79. He was suffering with illness since long. His last release 'Goodbye', a family comedy-drama also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta, releases in theatres today.

Bali, who worked in numerous films and television series, played the part of King Porus in the 1991 period drama 'Chanakya', Kunwar Singh in the Doordarshan soap opera 'Swabhimaan' and the Chief Minister of undivided Bengal, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, in the controversial and critically acclaimed 2000 film 'Hey Ram'. He also made a mark with his roles in '3 Idiots', 'Kedarnath', 'Panipat', 'Policewala Gunda', 'Phool Aur Angaar', 'Raam Jane', among many other films.

In the 2000s, he became known for his 'grandfatherly' roles like that of Harshvardhan Wadhwa in 'Kumkum' and has even garnered popular awards for the same. He is also a National Award-winning producer.

He hailed from a Punjabi Muhiyal (Brahmin) Family. Further details about his last rites are awaited.