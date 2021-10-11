Aryan Khan to remain at Arthur Road Jail till Wednesday

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's special bail plea by his lawyer Satish Manishinde has been rejected and the star kid will remain at Arthur Road jail quarantine cell till Wednesday (October 13). Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court in Mumbai on Monday said that it would hear on Wednesday the bail plea of Aryan Khan, accused in Mumbai cruise drug bust case. The court asked the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file its reply on Wednesday morning and argue in the same matter in the second half of the same day.

Aryan Khan has given a statement to the court in which he has said that there are no drugs recovered from him and if the NCB wants to further interrogate, they can call him as many times as they want without keeping him in jail.

His lawyer claimed that he was under NCB custody from Sunday till Friday and his statement has already been recorded. He further argued that the fact in this case, which is on record, is that Aryan is the first person without recovery of any drugs.

Mumbai's Esplanade court on Friday (October 8) rejected the bail plea of the 23-year-old. The star kid has been kept in the quarantine cell of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. Although his RT-PCR report has come out to be negative, as per jail authorities, a new accused has to be kept in a quarantine cell for at least seven days.

The NCB on October 2 evening raided a cruise ship that was going from Mumbai to Goa and made a seizure of 13 grams of Cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of Charas and 22 pills of MDMA and 1.33 lakhs in cash. Aryan Khan was also present on the cruise ship and was detained along with seven others Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal by the officials. The next day he and Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested. No recovery of drugs was made from Aryan personally.

(With inputs from IANS)