हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham names son after first emperor of Ethiopia

Ervin said that he chose the name Isaac when he was in middle or high school, when he brainstormed his future kids' names with his sister.

Ashley Graham names son after first emperor of Ethiopia
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Popular model Ashley Graham and her spouse Justin Ervin have named their newborn son Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin.

The 32-year-old model and her husband introduced their new arrival on her podcast "Pretty Big Deal With Ashley Graham", and explained the meaning behind his lengthy moniker, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Ervin said that he chose the name Isaac when he was in middle or high school, when he brainstormed his future kids' names with his sister.

The pair came up with Menelik during their trip to Ethiopia last Christmas, with Graham saying: "Menelik is the first emperor of Ethiopia. It also means son of the wise, and Menelik was the son of Queen Sheba and King Solomon."

Ervin added: "Everything is his name is pointing to legacy. Whether it be Isaac with Abraham Isaac and Jacob, or Menelik being royal African roots."

The third name was chosen because both Ervin and Graham's grandfathers were called John, and Giovanni is the Italian version of John, and Ervin also has partial Italian roots.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Graham said she had a completely natural water birth at home, and welcomed Isaac into the world after just six hours of labour.

 

Tags:
Ashley GrahamIsaac Menelik Giovanni Ervinfirst emperor of Ethiopia
Next
Story

Janelle Monae suffering from mercury poisoning

Must Watch

PT14M50S

Ram Janambhoomi temple trust formed for development of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: PM Modi