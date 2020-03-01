हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana reciprocates Lata Mangeshkar's blessings with gratitude

Lata Mangeshkar lauded Ayushmann Khurrana for his acting and singing skills in the 2018 black comedy crime thriller `Andhadhun`.

Ayushmann Khurrana reciprocates Lata Mangeshkar&#039;s blessings with gratitude

New Delhi: Hit-machine Ayushmann Khurrana who set the box office on fire with his latest flick `Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan` recently took to Twitter to thank the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar for the appreciation she showered at him on the social media.

In her tweet on Friday, Mangeshkar lauded Khurrana for his acting and singing skills in the 2018 black comedy crime thriller `Andhadhun`.

In her post, the evergreen artist said that she saw Ayushmann`s movie Andhadhun and feels that he did a great job with acting and singing. She further went on to congratulate Khuranna for his praiseworthy work and blessed him with good luck for the future.

In order to show his appreciation, the actor retweeted that what she said meant a lot to him. He also thanked Mangeshkar for her kind words. The wholesome and heartwarming social media interaction between the two got positive comments from several Twitter users.

Congratulating Khurrana, one user commented: "Congratulations Ayush, Great moment of life, Very nice, keep it up, dear."While another person expressed his joy and said: "WoW..!Congratulations @ayushmannk. This has to be the biggest and the best ever compliment for your outstanding work over the years..! Thank You @mangeshkarlata didi..!"

