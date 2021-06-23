हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana reminisces his good old days, calls himself ‘University ka most famous guy, fir bhi quite shy’!

The ‘Vicky Donor’ actor shared a picture on social media right from his college days where the actor can be seen reminiscing his good old mass communication days.

Ayushmann Khurrana reminisces his good old days, calls himself 'University ka most famous guy, fir bhi quite shy'!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana knows how to keep his fans hooked, and his recent post is certainly proof of it. 

The ‘Vicky Donor’ actor shared a picture on social media right from his college days where the actor can be seen reminiscing his good old mass communication days.

The multi-talented actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of him along with a beautiful poem and wrote, “(Circa 2006)
बात है Panjab University के hut number fourteen की. मुस्कान है बेफ़िक्र everyday routine की.
Mass comm dept की पुरानी बिल्डिंग के पीछे. समोसा और चाय.
University ka most famous guy, फिर भी quite shy.
#throwback..”

 

The picture has been clicked in 2006 at Panjab University where the actor pursued his mass communication course. Describing more about him, the actor also shared during his college days, he was quite popular among the students but still was a shy person. 

On the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in ‘Gulabo Sitabo,’ which also starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. 

His kitty is quite full for now with films like- "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui", "Anek" and "Doctor G".

