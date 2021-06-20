Ayushmann Khurrana wishes his father and guide on Father’s Day, says ‘he taught us the ability to carve our own destiny’

New Delhi: On the occasion of Father’s Day, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a heartwarming post for his father and Astrologer P Khurrana. Ayushmann and his brother Aparshakti Khurana are often seen jamming with their father to retro songs.

Posting two pictures on Instagram, he wrote, “Bachpan mein papa ki lagayi paabandiyon ko todne mein bahut mazaa aata tha. Aur ab bade ho kar khud pe lagayi paabandiyaan todi nahi jaati.” We got it from him. The discipline. The love for music, poetry, films and art. He studied law but was always intrigued by astrology. He’s the reason behind the double Ns and double Rs in my name. At the same time he also taught us that we have the ability to carve out our own destiny and our good karma can supersede any soothsayer. My friend, philosopher and guide. My father @astrologer.pkhurrana.. #FathersDay.”

In one of the monochromatic pictures, Ayushmann’s father can be seen singing infront of a mic with a harmonium in his hand. In the second picture, we can see the ‘Vicky Donor’ actor as a toddler along with his dad, looking at something very interestingly.

On the work front, the ‘Andhadhun’ actor is all set to start work on his next film "Doctor G". He shares the screenspace with Rakul Preet Singh in the comedy directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. He has finished shooting for two films, "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" directed by Abhishek Kapoor and Anubhav Sinha's "Anek".