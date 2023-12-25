New Delhi: After making noise with his powering performance in the Netflix series ‘The Railway Men’, promising actor Babil Khan has given his millions of fans the sweetest year-ender surprise. Making his big musical debut opposite singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal with the love ballad ‘Dastoor’, the actor has first time taken up the romance genre and already seems to have won hearts with his effortless and charming screen persona. Receiving heartening responses from netizens all across, ‘Dastoor’ has been shot in the picturesque locales of Kashmir and offers audiences a very refreshing side of Babil Khan as an actor.

Having garnered more than 2.9 million views on YouTube within just three days of its release, the romantic ballad features Khan donning a Kashmiri look along with some surma in his eyes, radiating classic elegance and an old-world charm. Babil Khan’s organic and natural chemistry with Jasleen Royal is a treat for fans to witness, alongside the soothing melody and the singer’s voice.

Social media is abuzz with fans wanting to watch Babil Khan in a full-fledged rom-com post ‘Dastoor’ song release. Applauding him in his musical debut, fan comments read as, “Surma bada jajta hai aapke akhon mein”, “Babil you just stealing all”, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali needs to cast him asap”, “Babil you’re such a delight to watch on screen” and “Babil in a romantic drama like a royalty! Guysss” amongst more.

"I'm truly grateful for the love 'Dastoor' is receiving. It's special because it's my first music project, my first time playing a romantic character on screen, and my first collaboration with Jasleen Royal. I also feel fortunate to be part of the same project as Neena Ma'am and Jackie Sir. Looking forward to more projects and surprising everyone with different roles in the future!"

Apart from this, Babil Khan has some exciting projects lined up that are yet to be announced.