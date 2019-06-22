Back to basics: Shilpa Shetty does Bharatanatyam after 30 years

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra will soon be seen performing the Indian classical dance form Bharatanatyam in the grand finale of the dance-based show 'Super Dancer Chapter 3'.

Shetty, a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, will perform the dance form for the first time on the small screen. On Saturday, she shared a glimpse of it on her Twitter page.

"Back to basics. In another avatar. Bharatanatyam after 30 years! Can't tell you how much I missed it. Please watch it on 'Super Dancer Chapter 3' for the grand finale performance," she tweeted.

Back to Basics... in another avatar.

Bharatnatyam after 30 years! Can’t tell you how much I missed it...

Pls watch it on #SuperDancerChapter3 for the #GrandFinale performance. .

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.#indianclassical #bharatnatyam pic.twitter.com/MtKO44se6I — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) June 22, 2019

Shetty is one of the three judges of the dance-based reality TV show with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor.