Surekha Sikri

Balika Vadhu actress Surekha Sikri suffers brain stroke, admitted to ICU

According to DNA, the hospital confirmed that Surekha Sikri is currently in the ICU and the authorities are looking into all the formalities related to her treatment. 

Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Renowned television, film and theatre actress Surekha Sikri was rushed to Mumbai's Criticare hospital in Juhu after suffering from a brain stroke, reportedly. She is 75. 

According to DNA, the hospital confirmed that Surekha Sikri is currently in the ICU and the authorities are looking into all the formalities related to her treatment. 

A National School of Drama graduate, Surekha Sikri made her acting debut in 1978 political satire 'Kissa Kursi Ka'. She won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress thrice, for her roles in Tamas, Mammo and Badhaai Ho recently. 

In her long and illustrious career, Sikri became a prominent face on television. Her act in Balika Vadhu earned her accolades and awards. She also got the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1989 for her contributions towards Hindi theatre. 

The veteran actress has a long list of awards, recognitions and honours given for her impressive body of work. 

Incidentally, in 2018, Surekha Sikri had suffered a stroke while she was shooting for a TV show in Mahabaleshwar. 

On the work front, Surekha Sikri was seen in Netflix Originals 'Ghost Stories'.

Here's wishing her a speedy recovery!

 

Tags:
Surekha SikriSurekha Sikri healthBrain StrokeTV actress
