'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Team Celebrates Major Box Office Success

New Delhi: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 team recently gathered for a glittering success bash in Mumbai, marking the film’s remarkable entry into the 200+ crore club within just ten days of release.

Project initiated by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Anees Bazmee, this third installment in the beloved horror comedy franchise has not only shattered box office records but also captivated audiences with its perfect blend of comedy, thrill, and nostalgia.

Headlining the celebration was Producer Bhushan Kumar, and Kartik Aaryan the youngest star to join the 200-crore club. Along with Bollywood icons Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri, added their charm to the event, embracing the film’s success.

This mega-celebration was an unforgettable night, with cast and crew adding their shine to the event. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 continues to draw in audiences, solidifying its place as one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the year.

According to Sacnilk reports Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 performed well on its first 11 days at the box office and earned an estimated ₹ 204 Cr India net.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' garnered mixed reviews from critics but saw overwhelming support from audiences, resulting in a strong opening and impressive recovery in its second weekend.