Amitabh Bachchan Thinks He Looks Like A Robot In This Pic

No one would have ever imagined that a young, tall, and skinny guy would become the superstar of the millennium. We're talking about Bollywood’s Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan, who has proved his mettle through his impactful performances and hard work, in a career that spans over five decades. The 80-year-old actor recently shared a throwback picture from his younger days, calling himself an "AI robot" as he laughed over the edit on his face.

Amitabh Bachchan on Monday shared an old picture of himself on Instagram and he indeed looked quite amused. He hilariously praised the editing job done on his picture. In the photo, which is likely from his 30s, Big B can be seen dressed in a printed shirt teamed up with white trousers and matching shoes. While posing for the camera, the actor is seated on the couch with his right leg crossed over to the other one.

Big B jokes on his throwback picture

Big B while sharing his throwback picture on Instagram added a caption that read, "Hahaha ... !!! What a great photo opd clean up edited job done .. by whoever sent me this .. making me look like an AI robot !!! Hahaha."

As soon as Amitabh Bachchan shared the post, fans as well as industry personalities reacted to the same and praised him. Actor Rohit Roy showering praises on his favourite Big B wrote, "The man, the legend, the God of all he surveys, the image I grew up too and decided to become an actor!! Amit jiiiiii uffff. missing the Table tennis days! I think we should start again! Best days ever!! Love you."

Fans, on the other hand, also praised the actor with comments like "he most Legend as we know him from our childhood days...handsome, cool, stylish, unbeatable swag, the perfectly styled hair and of course that baritone voice...Trendsetter forever...the real deal when it comes to Megastardom!!!", "I guess this is his look during the time of Agneepath", and "Just one word insane."

The post has so far gained over 1,34,000 likes on Instagram.

Amitabh Bachchan’s work slate

Last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai in 2022, Big B is presently working on Nag Ashwin's Project K and Ribhu Dasgupta's Section 84. The actor recently got injured on the sets of his upcoming film, following which he remained on a break.