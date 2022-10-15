Big Update: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 to hit cinemas on Diwali 2023

NEW DELHI: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's much-awaited film 'Tiger 3' has finally announced its release date. The film will be releasing next year on Diwali. The makers announced this on social media today.

Noted film critic Taran Adarash shared the news on Twitter writing, "SALMAN - KATRINA - YRF: 'TIGER 3' FINALISES NEW RELEASE DATE: DIWALI 2023... #Diwali 2023, #Tiger and #Zoya will roar ONLY on the big screen... #Tiger3 to release in #Hindi, #Tamil and #Telugu... Reunites one of the biggest on-screen jodis: #SalmanKhan and #KatrinaKaif."

A while back, Salman Khan had left his fans surprised after he announced that the action-drama will arrive in theatres on April 21, 2023. Sharing the post on Instagram, the actor wrote, "And the journey continues. Get ready for Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate Tiger3 with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." However, the film release date has been pushed back and now it is all set for release on Diwali 2023.

The first installment of 'Tiger' was released on August 15 2012 which turned out to be a blockbuster. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be reprising their characters of Avinash Singh Rathore and Zoya Humaini respectively. The second installment of the franchise titled 'Tiger Zinda Hai' was released in 2017 which was also a hit.



Directed by Kabir Khan, the film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Salman Khan was last seen in Mahesh Manjrekar's 'Antim' with Aayush Sharma. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, appeared last in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' opposite Akshay Kumar. Kabir Khan's last directorial was Ranveer Singh's '83' which was praised by the critics and audiences alike. The film has been produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films which is also celebrating its 50 years in the entertainment industry.